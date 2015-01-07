Radwanska, Murray continue winning run in Perth

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland plays a forehand shot to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles tennis match at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Agnieszka Radwanska and Andy Murray picked up morale-boosting victories in the Hopman Cup on Wednesday to keep their Australian Open preparations on track.

World number five Radwanska took just 65 minutes in scorching conditions in Perth to defeat Britain’s Heather Watson 6-3 6-1 and continue her winning run in the mixed-team event.

“I played much better than the first match, a couple of days here helped me out with the conditions and getting used to the court and balls,” said Radwanska, who had defeated Australian Casey Dellacqua 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.

“Over the last few days, the goal was to just survive the practice. It was really, really hot and I needed to get used to it, especially since it’s the first event of the season.”

Murray, ranked sixth in the world, also dismissed concerns about a shoulder niggle by thumping Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz 6-2 6-4 to continue his build-up in his quest for a maiden Australian Open title.

Andy Murray of Britain returns to Jerzy Janowicz of Poland during their men's singles tennis match at the Hopman Cup in Perth, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The 27-year-old Scot, who had hurt his shoulder during his triumph in Abu Dhabi last week, started slowly to concede an early break but then won nine games in a row to establish his control on the match.

“I moved well and served good and got a lot of returns back and play so I was happy,” said Murray, who beat Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday.

“My shoulder felt much better today. As I‘m playing the matches, it’s starting to feel a little bit better.”

Radwanska and Janowicz then combined to win the deciding mixed doubles match against Murray and Watson to give Poland their second win in the eight-team tournament.

The Australian Open will be held in Melbourne from Jan. 19-Feb. 1.