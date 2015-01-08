FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sluggish Serena downs Safarova in Hopman Cup thriller
January 8, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Sluggish Serena downs Safarova in Hopman Cup thriller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a backhand shot to Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - The promised “two thousand times better” improvement did not materialize as a sluggish Serena Williams eked out a narrow 6-3 6-7(1) 7-6(6) win over Lucie Safarova at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Thursday.

Williams belted 41 winners, eight more than Safarova, but also committed 46 unforced errors in the see-saw contest.

“I just never give up,” a tired-looking Williams said in a courtside interview. “I’ve been through so much in my life on the tennis court. I just keep fighting and keep doing the best I can.”

After her shock straight sets defeat by Eugenie Bouchard on Tuesday, Williams had warned she could play “two thousand times better” but the improvement did not show against a gritty Safarova.

”I’d love to do a little better,“ said Williams. ”I missed a few shots. I was not aggressive. Lucie played really, really well. She was aggressive. She kept hitting a lot of winners.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Justin Palmer

