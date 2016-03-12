FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgios involved in swearing row at Indian Wells
March 12, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Kyrgios involved in swearing row at Indian Wells

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their semi final match at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios was involved in a fresh dispute after being accused of swearing at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Saturday.

At 2-2 in the second set of his second-round defeat by Spaniard Albert Ramos, the umpire said Kyrgios had used foul language and docked the player a point.

“You used the F word,” explained French official Damien Dumusois.

Kyrgios protested and, after briefly taking a seat in the crowd, he approached the umpire.

“I didn’t say anything,” he said.

Dumusois replied: “Nick. You know we are strict on the F word...I have a report from an official. I trust him”.

Ramos went on to win the match 7-6 (4) 7-5 on an outside court at Indian Wells.

In Canada last August, Kyrgios incurred the wrath of the ATP after a courtside microphone picked up a comment directed at opponent Stan Wawrinka.

The comment, about Wawrinka’s girlfriend, earned Kyrgios a suspended 28-day ban and $25,000 fine.

He had already been fined the on-site maximum of $10,000 for the offense and a further $2,500 for remarks directed at a ball person.

Last week Kyrgios became embroiled in another spat when Bernard Tomic accused his countryman of feigning illness to miss a Davis Cup tie that Australia lost to the United States.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
