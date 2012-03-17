FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isner blasts past Djokovic into Indian Wells final
March 17, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 6 years

Isner blasts past Djokovic into Indian Wells final

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

John Isner of the U.S. returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Big-serving John Isner overpowered Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 3-6 7-6 upset in the last four on Saturday.

The 26-year-old American blasted a total of 20 aces past the Serb, the last of them a 135 kph serve to clinch the final-set tiebreak 7-5 and end the match after two hours, 45 minutes.

Isner will meet either three-times champion Roger Federer or twice winner Rafa Nadal in Sunday’s final. Swiss Federer and Spaniard Nadal were scheduled to play later on Saturday in a heavily anticipated showdown, the 28th time the pair will have met in their ongoing rivalry.

Left-hander Nadal holds an 18-9 career advantage over the Swiss and has won four of their last five encounters, though they are 5-5 on the hard court.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating

