Nadal beats Del Potro to clinch Indian Wells title

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates breaking the serve of Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles final match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal added another triumphant chapter to his remarkable comeback when he came from a set down to beat Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday.

The Spanish left-hander, who was sidelined for seven months last year with a left knee injury, overcame a gritty challenge from the hard-hitting Argentine to win his 53rd ATP singles title.

Nadal broke Del Potro in the third game of the final set and, after his opponent had saved three match points in the ninth, served out to seal victory after an absorbing final that lasted two hours 29 minutes.

The match ended with a mistimed forehand from Del Potro which floated wide and the Spaniard immediately dropped to the ground on his back in celebration.

It was Nadal’s third ATP title of the year after appearing in four successive finals, and his first on a hardcourt surface since Tokyo in 2010.