Murray fends off Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells

Andy Murray (GBR) during his 2nd round match against Vasek Pospisil (CAN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Murray won 6-1, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Fourth-seeded Andy Murray recovered from a surprising second-set lapse to beat German Phillipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 3-6 6-1 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Seemingly in total control breezing through the opening set in just 25 minutes at a sun-drenched Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the Scot was broken after a marathon eighth game in the second as the battling Kohlschreiber leveled the contest.

However, it was then back to business in the third for Murray as he broke the German’s serve in the second and fourth games sealing victory in a little under two hours when his opponent hit a forehand wide.

“Towards the end of the second set, there were a lot of long games and he was creating a lot of opportunities,” Murray said.

“I then felt I served a lot better and I made a great start to the third set. I went ahead and there weren’t many momentum shifts. I did well at the end.”

Murray, who battled past Kohlschreiber after a five-set marathon in their most recent meeting at last year’s French Open, will next face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who beat Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis 6-4 6-4.

Later on Monday, Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth title at Indian Wells when he takes on Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an evening match.