Llodra fined $2,500 for abusing fan

Michael Llodra of France reacts after hitting a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Dubai Tennis Championships February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Frenchman Michael Llodra has been fined $2,500 for verbally abusing a spectator during his first-round match against Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis at Indian Wells, the ATP Tour said.

Llodra won that match 6-3 5-7 7-6 on Friday but withdrew from his second-round encounter with compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Sunday because of a knee injury when trailing 4-1.

The ATP gave no further details about Llodra’s actions on Friday.