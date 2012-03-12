Llodra fined $2,500 for abusing fan

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Frenchman Michael Llodra has been fined $2,500 for verbally abusing a spectator during his first-round match against Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis at Indian Wells, the ATP Tour said.
Llodra won that match 6-3 5-7 7-6 on Friday but withdrew from his second-round encounter with compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Sunday because of a knee injury when trailing 4-1.
The ATP gave no further details about Llodra’s actions on Friday.
