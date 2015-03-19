FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Tomic gifts Djokovic spot in semis
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 19, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Injured Tomic gifts Djokovic spot in semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic (SER) during his match against John Isner (USA) in the BNP Paribas open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Djokovic won 6-4, 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic was gifted a place in the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals when Australian Bernard Tomic pulled out of their quarter-final on Thursday, citing a back injury.

Tomic, ranked 32nd, had reached the last eight at an elite ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round.

Serbian world number one Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth Indian Wells crown, will take on either Scotland’s Andy Murray or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.