Azarenka to meet Sharapova in Indian Wells final

Maria Sharapova of Russia chases down a forehand to compatriot Maria Kirilenko during their quarter-final match at the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - World number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus charged into the final of the Indian Wells WTA tournament with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Friday.

Both players struggled to hold serve in breezy conditions on the showpiece stadium court but Azarenka sealed the win by breaking her 18th-seeded opponent in the ninth game of the second set when the German hit a forehand long.

Australian Open champion Azarenka will face second-seeded Maria Sharapova in Sunday’s final after 2008 winner Ana Ivanovic of Serbia retired hurt from the second semi-final because of an injured left hip while trailing the Russian 6-4, 0-1.

The title showdown at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be a repeat of the Australian Open final in January when Azarenka won her first grand slam title with a crushing 6-3 6-0 victory over Sharapova

“I can’t play, I can’t push,” a tearful Ivanovic told the chair umpire before withdrawing from her match in the last four.

Ivanovic had taken a medical time-out after the ninth game of the first set before returning to the court for two more games, and exiting with Sharapova 30-0 up on her serve.

”After the treatment, it was just getting worse and worse rapidly,“ the 24-year-old Serb later told reporters. ”We taped it and then I tried to continue, but at the end, I couldn’t even return.

Related Coverage Sharapova survives first long test at Indian Wells

“I‘m very disappointed ... I really felt like I have been playing the best tennis probably played in a very, very long time”.

Sharapova, champion here in 2006, lost serve in the second game of the match but she broke back in the third and seventh games before clinching the set in just over an hour when Ivanovic hit a forehand long.

UNFORTUNATE ENDING

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus waves to fans after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany following their Women's semi-final match at the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

“It was unfortunate that it had to end this way,” the Russian former world number one said of Ivanovic’s injury. “I thought towards the end of the second set we started playing really good, high quality tennis.”

Sharapova was delighted, though, to advance after a relatively short match before taking on the game’s hottest player in the final.

“She (Azarenka) is definitely the one to beat right now, someone who playing with a lot of confidence and all the momentum in the world,” the Russian smiled. “I’d love to get my revenge from Australia and play much better, as well.”

Top seed Azarenka improved her record for this year to 22-0 with her victory over left-hander Kerber.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“I am so excited, it’s the first time for me to be in the final here,” a beaming Azarenka said in a courtside interview. “It’s a great event and I love playing here.”

Asked how tricky the swirling breezes had been, Azarenka replied: ”It was a little bit difficult, especially from one side … but it made it more interesting, a lot more adversity and challenge for both of us.

“Overall I played pretty good on the return. I really was impressed by the way Angelique was playing. She really pushed me to raise my level and really dig to win that match.”

The pony-tailed Belarusian moved into outright second place for the best start to a WTA Tour season since 1997.

Swiss Martina Hingis leads the way with 37 consecutive victories to launch her 1997 campaign with Azarenka next best and American Serena Williams in third, with 21 in 2003.

Playing Kerber for the first time, Azarenka traded early service breaks with the German before again breaking her opponent in the ninth to take the opening set 6-4 in 48 minutes.

Kerber, who upset eighth seed Li Na of China 6-4 6-2 in the quarter-finals, was then broken four more times in an erratic second set as the Belarusian wrapped up the win.