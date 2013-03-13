FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvitova ousted by Kirilenko at Indian Wells
#Sports News
March 13, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Kvitova ousted by Kirilenko at Indian Wells

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Fifth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova was knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open by Russian Maria Kirilenko who reached the semi-finals here for the first time with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

Left-hander Kvitova double-faulted 13 times during an error-strewn match which ended after almost two-and-a-half hours when the Czech blasted a forehand long on a steaming hot afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Kirilenko, who won her sixth WTA singles title at Pattaya City last month, screamed in delight while pumping her fists in celebration after extending her unbeaten record this year in three-set matches to 6-0.

The 13th-seeded Russian will next meet either compatriot Maria Sharapova, the second seed, or sixth-seeded Italian Sara Errani who were playing their quarter-final later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
