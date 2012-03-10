French Open revenge for Ivanovic at Indian Wells

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their match at the the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Ana Ivanovic gained a measure of revenge for her early exit from last year’s French Open by crushing Johanna Larsson 6-1 6-2 in the second round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Saturday.

The former world number one, who lost to the Swede in three sets in the opening round at Roland Garros, delivered a ruthless display at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to seal victory in just over an hour.

In dazzling desert sunshine, Serb Ivanovic broke Larsson three times in the opening set and twice in the second to reach the third round of an event she won in 2008.

”I‘m definitely happy about that,“ a beaming Ivanovic told reporters after ending the match with consecutive aces. ”I had a little bit of that (French Open) match in my mind.

“I didn’t play good at the French Open, so I knew I had a better chance this time around. I felt it was a bit of an awkward match against her but I‘m still so happy to get that revenge and win.”

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns a shot against Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their match at the the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ivanovic, one of six former champions in the field, was especially delighted with the clinical manner in which she swept aside Larsson.

“I really felt like I could break her at any time, which obviously gave me a little bit more confidence and I could go for a little bit more,” the elegant 15th-seeded Serb said.

“Overall, I‘m just happy that I did what I had to do out there today.”

Ivanovic, who will next meet either 17th seed Peng Shuai of China or Kazakhstan’s Ksenia Pervak, has always enjoyed competing at Indian Wells.

“I really like this event, it’s very relaxed and it’s a nice environment to play in,” said the Serb, who also made the final in 2009 and the quarter-finals in 2006 and 2011 in addition to her 2008 triumph.

“I like playing in the desert. I like to play in the heat. It just suits me. I feel very comfortable here and I have big support here, too.”