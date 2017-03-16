FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Pliskova battles past Muguruza to reach Indian Wells semis
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 16, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

Pliskova battles past Muguruza to reach Indian Wells semis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells.   

Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.

She advances to face Svetlana Kuznetsova, who earlier defeated fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 6-2.

Pliskova, who won the Qatar Open title last month, looked poised to advance after breaking her opponent’s service twice in the second set and was serving for the match at 5-2.

However, Muguruza rallied and pushed the match to another tiebreaker, where Pliskova pulled herself together and sealed the victory.    

Two-time major winner Kuznetsova was determined not to lose to compatriot Pavlyuchenkova for a third time this year.   

“I lost two times this year, so today was kind of an important match," Kuznetsova said. "I know I felt much better on the court. It was good to focus.”    

Kuznetsova, ranked eighth in the world, is bidding to reach the final at Indian Wells for a third time after runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.