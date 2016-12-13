FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Murray, Kerber named ITF players of the year
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
#Sports News
December 13, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 8 months ago

Murray, Kerber named ITF players of the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis Britain - Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - O2 Arena, London - 20/11/16 Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Reuters / Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Briton Andy Murray and Germany's Angelique Kerber were named ITF World Champions on Tuesday, capping stellar years for the men's and women's world number ones.

Murray, whose brother Jamie was named doubles World Champion along with Brazil's Bruno Soares, won Wimbledon in July before becoming the first player to win two Olympic singles gold medals when he retained his crown in Rio de Janeiro in August.

He won nine titles in a milestone year that ended with him beating rival Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Tour Finals and seal the year-end rankings top spot.

“It means a lot to me to be named ITF World Champion. I have had such a memorable year,” Murray said in a statement.

Kerber enjoyed an equally impressive season, winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles as well as an Olympic silver medal in Rio.

She becomes the first German to win the award since Steffi Graf claimed the last of her seven in 1996.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez

