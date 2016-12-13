Relief for Dodgers as prized closer Jansen agrees deal
Los Angeles have held on to prized closer Kenley Jansen after the pitcher and the Dodgers agreed terms on a five-year deal worth $80 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.
LONDON Briton Andy Murray and Germany's Angelique Kerber were named ITF World Champions on Tuesday, capping stellar years for the men's and women's world number ones.
Murray, whose brother Jamie was named doubles World Champion along with Brazil's Bruno Soares, won Wimbledon in July before becoming the first player to win two Olympic singles gold medals when he retained his crown in Rio de Janeiro in August.
He won nine titles in a milestone year that ended with him beating rival Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Tour Finals and seal the year-end rankings top spot.
“It means a lot to me to be named ITF World Champion. I have had such a memorable year,” Murray said in a statement.
Kerber enjoyed an equally impressive season, winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles as well as an Olympic silver medal in Rio.
She becomes the first German to win the award since Steffi Graf claimed the last of her seven in 1996.
Tiger Woods, who has not competed on the PGA Tour since August 2015, will return to the U.S. circuit at next year's Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California, the former world number one announced on Tuesday.
NEW YORK An Argentine sports media company has agreed to pay about $112.8 million (89 million pounds) as part of a deal resolving U.S. charges stemming a wide-ranging bribery probe involving FIFA, football's world governing body, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.