December 28, 2016 / 7:49 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Former world number one Ana Ivanovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on Ana Ivanovic, who retired from tennis at the age of 29 on Wednesday.

Born: Nov. 6, 1987 in Belgrade

Right-hander with a two-handed backhand who turned professional in 2003 and went on to win 15 WTA titles and become world number one in 2008.

Won the French Open in 2008, beating Russian Dinara Safina in the final for her only grand slam title. She was also runner-up at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008.

Ivanovic, who married former Germany soccer captain Bastian Schweinsteiger in July, was ranked 63rd when she retired and had been out of action through injury since losing in the first round of this year's U.S. Open in August.

Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond

