FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Date-Krumm targets 2017 return at 46 after knee surgery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 22, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Date-Krumm targets 2017 return at 46 after knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm rests on her racquet during a training session at Melbourne Park January 18, 2015.Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Former world number four Kimiko Date-Krumm is targeting a return to the court next year, having last featured in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open in January.

Japan's Date-Krumm, who will turn 46 next week, has been plagued with injuries since she made her comeback in 2008, after initially retiring in 1996, and is recovering from knee surgery she underwent in April.

"I have been told it will take a year (to fully recover from the operation) and it's just a case of how much more or less time it will be than that," Date-Krumm told reporters in Tokyo.

"Everything has gone well up to this point and it has not put limitations on my daily life. As an athlete, you have to condition muscle and I want the injury to properly heal."

Date-Krumm has won eight WTA titles, the last in 2009, and reached the semi-finals of three grand slam tournaments.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.