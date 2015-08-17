FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nishikori to skip Cincinnati after slight hip injury
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nishikori to skip Cincinnati after slight hip injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a shot against David Goffin of Belgium (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori has pulled out of next week’s ATP 250 tournament in Cincinnati to rest a minor hip injury ahead of the U.S. Open.

The world number four, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows last year, looked out of sorts in collapsing to a one-sided 6-3 6-0 semi-final loss to Briton Andy Murray in Montreal on Saturday.

The 25-year-old hard-court specialist, the first Japanese man to reach a grand slam final, said he did not think the injury would curtail his title bid at the U.S. Open which starts in New York on Aug. 31.

“I’ve never injured that part of the body but I expect to get better in a week,” Nishikori said in a statement carried by Kyodo News on Monday.

“I think I’ll be able to play well at the U.S. Open.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.