FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaded Williams withdraws from Tokyo tournament
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 19, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Jaded Williams withdraws from Tokyo tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York's Central Park, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Women’s world number one Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo citing fatigue, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

“I‘m disappointed to have to withdraw from the Pan Pacific Open, which I was very much looking forward to playing this year,” the American was quoted as saying.

“Unfortunately with the number of matches I have played throughout the summer I need more time to properly recover.”

Williams, who won her fifth U.S. Open singles title this month, was the latest high-profile withdrawal from the September 22-28 tournament after Russian Maria Sharapova also pulled out last week to recover from a right shoulder injury.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.