FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis: Karlovic in hospital with viral meningitis
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 30, 2013 / 7:15 PM / in 4 years

Tennis: Karlovic in hospital with viral meningitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic hits a return against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci during their Kremlin Cup semifinal tennis match in Moscow October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

(Reuters) - Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, well-known for his thundering serves, is recovering in hospital in Miami after being admitted with viral meningitis, his wife Alsi said.

In a statement on the official ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com) she dismissed reports that the 34-year-old had suffered a stroke.

“Ivo did not have a stroke, as some outlets have stated; rather, he has viral meningitis,” she said.

“We ask for privacy during his recovery process. We thank everyone for their support and well wishes.”

Karlovic, who has slipped outside the world’s top 100 from a career high 14, caused one of the biggest upsets in tennis when he beat defending champion Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2003. He last played at the Sarasota Challenger earlier this month.

Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.