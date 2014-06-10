FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian player banned for life over corruption
June 10, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russian player banned for life over corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian player Andrey Kumantsov was banned for life on Tuesday after being found guilty of multiple violations of tennis’s rules on betting and match-fixing.

Kumantsov, 27, was found guilty of 12 charges under the anti-corruption program after an investigation by the London-based Tennis Integrity Unit, an organization initiated by the grand slam tournaments, the ATP and the WTA.

No details of the exact nature of his offenses were given.

“The lifetime ban applies with immediate effect and means that Mr Kumantsov is not eligible to participate in or attend any tournament or competition organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of professional tennis,” a statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

Kumantsov, who reached a career high ranking of 261 in 2010, committed the offenses between 2010 and 2013.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

