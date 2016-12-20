Tiger's return excites players and fans
LONDON Tiger Woods appeared in only one tournament all season but the year ended with the name of the 14-times major champion on the lips of most golf followers around the world.
PRAGUE Two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 Petra Kvitova was attacked in her home on Tuesday and is receiving medical attention, Czech news agency CTK reported, citing her spokesman.
"It was a random criminal act," the agency cited spokesman Karel Tejkal as saying. "She was assaulted in her apartment and is in the care of doctors, but her injuries are not life threatening."
The spokesman gave no other details and could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON Tiger Woods appeared in only one tournament all season but the year ended with the name of the 14-times major champion on the lips of most golf followers around the world.
LONDON Audacious coups by Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber have transformed the tennis landscape and they will begin 2017 eyeing the kind of domination that few would have thought possible at the start of a seismic year.
LONDON Formula One goes into the New Year braced for change on and off the track, even if Lewis Hamilton will again start as top dog at Mercedes and firm favorite to take his fourth world championship.