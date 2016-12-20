FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Tennis champion Kvitova "badly injured" on playing hand, to see specialists
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 20, 2016 / 1:04 PM / 8 months ago

Tennis champion Kvitova "badly injured" on playing hand, to see specialists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning their final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament against Russia in Prague, Czech Republic, November 15, 2015.David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova said on Tuesday she had been "badly injured" on her left playing hand after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder in her apartment and would need to see specialists about the injury.

"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," Kvitova, the world number 11, said on her Twitter account @Petra_Kvitova.

"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."

Reporting by Prague newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.