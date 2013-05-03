Del Potro ruled out of Madrid Open with virus

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts during his match against Jarkko Nieminem of Finland during the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - World number seven Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from next week’s Madrid Open because of a viral infection, organizers said on Friday.

The heavy-hitting Argentine reached the semi-finals last year before losing to Czech Tomas Berdych.

“He has a virus and will not be fit to play,” a statement on the tournament’s website (www.madrid-open.com) said. “We wish him a fast recovery.”

Belgian David Goffin, who was in the qualifying tournament, will take Del Potro’s place in the main draw.

The claycourt Masters Series tournament features the big four of world number one Novak Djokovic, defending champion Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.