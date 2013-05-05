FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top players pay tribute to ATP chief Drewett
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 5, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Top players pay tribute to ATP chief Drewett

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal joined a minute’s silence at the Madrid Open on Sunday in memory of men’s ATP Tour executive chairman and president Brad Drewett, who died on Friday.

The four tennis heavyweights were joined on the Manolo Santana show court at the Magic Box arena by women’s world number one Serena Williams to pay tribute to Australian former player Drewett, who passed away aged 54 after suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

“It’s devastating news for not just us tennis players, but the tennis world,” Djokovic said.

“He was a very brave man with the courage to stand up and try to change some things in our sport for the better,” added the Serbian world number one.

“We remember him as a very calm, composed and intelligent man, who loved this sport with all his heart, while he was playing, coaching and then as the president of ATP.”

Drewett, who reached a career-high ranking of 34, was appointed in January 2012 and helped oversee an increase in prize money at grand slam tournaments and a streamlining of the men’s calendar.

He announced in January that he intended to step down due to his battle with the neurological disease and died at his home in Sydney.

“He was always very nice to work with. Very honest and gentle,” Federer said.

”For me, it was hard seeing him not be the same anymore towards the end physically.

“But we can only appreciate what he’s done for us and what he did until the last moment he really possibly could. That will never go away.”

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.