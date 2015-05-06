FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kvitova struggles again in Madrid but survives
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 6, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Kvitova struggles again in Madrid but survives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns the ball to Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

(Reuters) - Fourth seed Petra Kvitova’s stuttering form continued at the Madrid Open as she reached the third round with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win against CoCo Vandeweghe on Tuesday.

The hard-hitting Czech, who missed the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments because of exhaustion and suffered a first-round exit on indoor clay in Stuttgart last month, was in control when she lead by a set and 2-1

American world number 36 Vandeweghe then took five games in a row to turn the match on its head and stood toe to toe with the Wimbledon champion in the decider before faltering.

Kvitova, also taken to three set by Olga Govortsova in the first round, broke in the eighth game when her opponent netted a forehand and she completed victory with a flourish.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns the ball to Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

There were no alarms for defending champion Maria Sharapova as she crushed Colombia’s Mariana Duque-Mariño 6-1 6-2.

Former runner-up Victoria Azarenka set up a third-round clash with top seed Serena Williams with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Croatian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Topping the early men’s program on Tuesday was Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and French showman Gael Monfils, both of whom enjoyed easy victories on the red clay.

Tenth seed Dimitrov was 6-4 3-0 ahead when American opponent Donald Young quit with an injury while Monfils dropped only two games against Serbian Viktor Troicki.

Top seed Roger Federer was not in action.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.