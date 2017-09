Serena Williams of the U.S. serves the ball to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(Reuters) - Women’s world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of flu, the organizers said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Madrid because I’ve been battling the flu and I‘m not at 100 percent. I look forward to returning soon,” Williams said in a statement.

Agnieszka Radwanska is now the top seed at the tournament staring on Saturday.