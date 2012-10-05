FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security increased in Shanghai after Federer death threat
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 5, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Security increased in Shanghai after Federer death threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after matchpoint against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their Davis Cup tennis match in Amsterdam September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Masters organizers have increased security for the tournament starting on Saturday after an online threat to decapitate world number one Roger Federer, the Shanghai Youth Daily newspaper reported on Friday.

“On October 6 I plan to assassinate Federer in order to exterminate tennis,” read a post by “Blue Cat Polytheistic Leader 07” on a Federer fan website on September 25, the newspaper’s website said.

The paper said the post was accompanied by a “very scary” computer modified image showing a decapitated Federer.

Federer may go directly from the airport’s VIP arrival hall to his hotel as part of the precautions, Yang Yibin, the tournament director, told the paper in an interview earlier in the week. It said Shanghai police were investigating.

Local journalists said Shanghai municipal authorities had told local media not to report the issue.

Reporting by Lucy Hornby and Langi Chiang; additional reporting by Aly Song in Shanghai; editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.