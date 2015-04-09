Mauresmo announces she is pregnant

Amelie Mauresmo the coach of Andy Murray (GBR) in attendance at the match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day ten of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - Amelie Mauresmo, the former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, is pregnant, the Frenchwoman said on Thursday.

France Fed Cup captain Mauresmo, 35, announced the news on her Twitter feed.

“Baby will be here in August! #pregnant So happy,” former world number one Mauresmo, who won both her grand slam titles in 2006, wrote.

Mauresmo, who retired in 2009, has been coaching men’s world number three since June, 2014.

She will skipper France in the Fed Cup semi-finals next week against the Czech Republic.