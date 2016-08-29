FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

McEnroe ends coaching partnership with Raonic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 Canada's Milos Raonic's coach John McEnroe during a practice sessionToby Melville

(Reuters) - Seven-times major winner John McEnroe has ended his coaching role with Canada's Milos Raonic ahead of the year's final grand slam, the U.S. Open.

McEnroe joined Raonic's coaching entourage in May as a consultant ahead of the grass-court season, and the world number six reached his first ever career grand slam final in Wimbledon, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.

The American said his media commitments had become an "issue" at Wimbledon.

"When the US Open starts on Monday, he's got his people. I'm pulling for him and want him to do well," McEnroe told reporters.

"I'd love to see all the guys play their best because I think it's better for tennis. But it's best to sort of separate at this stage. It will just make life easier for everyone."

Raonic, who also has former world number one Carlos Moya among his coaching ranks, will begin his U.S. Open campaign against Germany's Dustin Brown.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
