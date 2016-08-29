England boss Allardyce defends decision to omit Barkley
England manager Sam Allardyce has defended the decision to leave Everton midfielder Ross Barkley out of his first squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Slovakia at the weekend.
Seven-times major winner John McEnroe has ended his coaching role with Canada's Milos Raonic ahead of the year's final grand slam, the U.S. Open.
McEnroe joined Raonic's coaching entourage in May as a consultant ahead of the grass-court season, and the world number six reached his first ever career grand slam final in Wimbledon, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.
The American said his media commitments had become an "issue" at Wimbledon.
"When the US Open starts on Monday, he's got his people. I'm pulling for him and want him to do well," McEnroe told reporters.
"I'd love to see all the guys play their best because I think it's better for tennis. But it's best to sort of separate at this stage. It will just make life easier for everyone."
Raonic, who also has former world number one Carlos Moya among his coaching ranks, will begin his U.S. Open campaign against Germany's Dustin Brown.
Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League has helped the club build momentum before the derby clash against Manchester City, striker Wayne Rooney has said.
NEW YORK Patrick Reed clinched a spot on the American Ryder Cup team when he won The Barclays on Sunday and immediately set his sights on gaining "sweet revenge" when the U.S. take on Europe in five weeks' time.