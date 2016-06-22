FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Coaching stint with Murray would not last long, feels McEnroe
#Sports News
June 22, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Coaching stint with Murray would not last long, feels McEnroe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain (R) walks on to a practise court with former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe (C) and U.S. Open golf champion, Rory McIlroy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2011.Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - John McEnroe feels world number two Andy Murray has a temper like him and a coaching relationship with the British player would not have lasted very long.

American seven-times grand slam champion McEnroe, who currently coaches Canadian Milos Raonic, was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for abusing an official, and had a history of being hot-headed during matches.

"He's (Andy Murray) much quieter and his energy is very different from mine but that part of it (temper) is very similar," McEnroe told British media of Murray, who has also been guilty of muttering curses during his matches.

"I don't think I would be able to handle that for too long. It might be a very short relationship.

"I understand that he may think that's how he ticks, or whatever it is. Some of it is understandable, but other times it's like, 'come on'."

Murray's reunion with coach Ivan Lendl got off to a winning start last week with the 29-year-old winning the Queen's Club trophy for a record fifth time.

McEnroe said that Lendl, with whom Murray enjoyed his most successful period winning two grand slams and an Olympic gold, will be a calmer influence on the Scot.

"From what I recall Andy didn't do that very much with Lendl," McEnroe added. "If at all, I don't remember him ever doing it, and then he had his best success."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
