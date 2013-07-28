Isner edges Anderson in Atlanta Open final

(Reuters) - American John Isner saved two match points before beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 7-6(2) in the final of the Atlanta Open on Sunday to claim his seventh ATP career title.

The towering Isner, who stands six-foot-10 (2.08m), fired down 24 aces in a match dominated by big serving from two of the tallest players in tennis.

Neither player was able to break their opponent’s serve in the slugfest, which lasted almost three hours, with each set decided by tiebreakers.

Anderson, a 6-foot-8 (2.03m) right hander from Johannesburg chasing a third career title, won the first tiebreaker and had 11 chances to break Isner’s serve but failed to convert any of them.

He only faced one service break on his own serve and had two match points in the third set but was unable to seize either chance.