Rojer and Tecau crowned ATP World Tour Finals champions

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch-Romanian duo Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau won the ATP World Tour Finals doubles title with a 6-4 6-3 win over India’s Rohan Bopanna and Romania’s Florin Mergea in Sunday’s final.
The Wimbledon champions underlined their year-end number one ranking with an authoritative display at the O2 Arena.
They are the first doubles team to win the season finale without losing a set since round-robin play began in 1986.
Their victory over American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in Saturday’s semi-final had sealed the world number one spot.
