Rojer and Tecau crowned ATP World Tour Finals champions
#Sports News
November 22, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Rojer and Tecau crowned ATP World Tour Finals champions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' Jean Julien Rojer (R) and Romania's Horia Tecau celebrate with the trophy after winning the final Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch-Romanian duo Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau won the ATP World Tour Finals doubles title with a 6-4 6-3 win over India’s Rohan Bopanna and Romania’s Florin Mergea in Sunday’s final.

The Wimbledon champions underlined their year-end number one ranking with an authoritative display at the O2 Arena.

They are the first doubles team to win the season finale without losing a set since round-robin play began in 1986.

Their victory over American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in Saturday’s semi-final had sealed the world number one spot.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

