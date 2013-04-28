FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal beats Almagro for eighth Barcelona Open title
April 28, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Nadal beats Almagro for eighth Barcelona Open title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after defeating compatriot Nicolas Almagro in the men's singles final match of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal won his eighth Barcelona Open title in nine years with a 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow Spaniard and fourth seed Nicolas Almagro on Sunday.

The world number five and second seed survived a whirlwind start from Almagro, who broke his first two service games in cloudy, drizzly conditions on the clay of the Real Club de Tenis.

Nadal battled back with three breaks of serve to take the first set and ran away with it in the second, to notch a 10th straight victory over his compatriot.

The French Open champion’s 39th consecutive win in Barcelona secured his fourth title of the year since returning from a seven-month injury lay-off.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
