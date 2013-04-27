FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rain delays semi-finals at Barcelona Open
April 27, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Rain delays semi-finals at Barcelona Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Barcelona Open semi-final between Spanish fourth seed Nicolas Almagro and eighth-seeded German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Saturday, due to start at 07:30 a.m. EDT, has been delayed by rain.

“It’s still raining in Barcelona,” the ATP said on its official Twitter feed just after 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

“Further updates ... will be posted when available,” it added.

Rafa Nadal, the second seed, is due to play Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic in the second semi-final as he continues his bid for an eighth Conde de Godo trophy in nine years.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond

