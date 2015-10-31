Nadal in Basel final, sends Ferrer to London year-ender

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his semi-final match against France's Richard Gasquet at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Swiss Indoor tournament when he beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4 7-6(7) on Saturday, a result that was good news for fellow Spaniard David Ferrer.

Gasquet could still have denied Ferrer a place in the ATP World Tour Finals next month, but his defeat means Ferrer, along with Japan’s Kei Nishikori, complete the eight-man line-up for the season-ending showpiece.

Nadal was a break down in the opening set but hit back from 2-4 to win four consecutive games.

He also trailed 6-4 in the second-set tiebreak before reeling off the last four points.

Standing in the way of Nadal in his 98th career final will be top seed and home favorite Roger Federer who beat American Jack Sock 6-3 6-4 in little over an hour.

Federer is looking for a seventh title in his home city.

Ferrer and Nishikori join three-times defending champion and 2008 winner Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, six-times former winner Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Nadal in London.