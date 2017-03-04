Tennis: Cuevas wins to set up third consecutive final in Brazil

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay returns a shot to Nicolas Almagro of Spain on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.

The Uruguayan, who beat Carreno Busta in the final of the claycourt event last year, broke twice in the first five games to seal the first set before toppling his opponent in a second set tiebreak.

He will face another Spaniard, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in Sunday's final.

The second seed survived a match point to record a 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 win over Portuguese fourth seed Joao Sousa.

Sousa held match point while serving at 5-4 in the second set but Ramos-Vinolas swiped that away with a forehand down the line that the Portuguese netted.

Cuevas has won three his four previous meetings with Ramos-Vinolas.