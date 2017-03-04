FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Tennis: Cuevas wins to set up third consecutive final in Brazil
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 4, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 5 months ago

Tennis: Cuevas wins to set up third consecutive final in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay returns a shot to Nicolas Almagro of Spain on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.

The Uruguayan, who beat Carreno Busta in the final of the claycourt event last year, broke twice in the first five games to seal the first set before toppling his opponent in a second set tiebreak.

He will face another Spaniard, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in Sunday's final.

The second seed survived a match point to record a 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 win over Portuguese fourth seed Joao Sousa.

Sousa held match point while serving at 5-4 in the second set but Ramos-Vinolas swiped that away with a forehand down the line that the Portuguese netted.

Cuevas has won three his four previous meetings with Ramos-Vinolas.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.