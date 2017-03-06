Cuevas wins third Brasil Open tennis title after rain delay

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.

The match was halted on Sunday with third seed Cuevas trailing 7-6(3) 3-3. The final was due to restart on Monday at noon local time (10.00 a.m. ET) but it was past 6 pm (4.00 p.m. ET) before the persistent rain relented and the contest could restart.

When it did, the world No. 33 quickly took control, winning the second set 6-4 and then taking the third by the same score against the second-seeded Spaniard who is ranked 24th.

The final took almost three hours to complete and the victory gave Cuevas his sixth career title.