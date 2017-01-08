Bautista Agut stifles aggressive Medvedev to win Chennai Open

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain serves to Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(Reuters) - World number 14 Roberto Bautista Agut outclassed the aggressive Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-4 to win the Chennai Open title on Sunday.

"I cannot be more happy than now. I played a great tournament," Bautista Agut, who won his fifth ATP tour title, said during the presentation ceremony.

"I know it is very difficult to be a top-10 player but my goal is to be a better player every day."

The second-seeded Spaniard, who was happy to play out long rallies in order to win points, oozed confidence as he comfortably held serve.

He needed to break the 20-year-old Medvedev only once to clinch the opening set.

The second set was a much more even contest with Medvedev threatening to turn the tide after edging out a thrilling 30-shot rally as Bautista Agut, a Chennai finalist in 2013, struggled to break the Russian's service.

Bautista Agut, however, finally broke Medvedev shortly after the big-serving Russian received on-court treatment for a suspected hamstring problem, and wrapped up the match in an hour and 10 minutes.

"I just had some soreness on my muscles (today). You're never happy unless you have won a tournament but I am really happy I made it to the final," said world number 99 Medvedev, who was playing in his first ATP tour final.

"If someone asked me before the tournament 'Will I be happy reaching the final?', I would said yes."