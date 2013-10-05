Nadal reclaims top spot after Berdych retires

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball during his men's singles semi-final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will return to the top of the world rankings after Tomas Berdych retired with a back injury during their China Open semi-final on Saturday.

Serb Novak Djokovic, who will lose top spot when the new rankings are announced on Monday, brushed aside Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final to set up a mouth-watering final against arch-rival Nadal.

Berdych, trailing 2-4 in the opening set, tweaked his back while running for a backhand slice and needed a medical time- out.

He did return to the court but after a few points decided he could no longer continue, handing the 27-year-old Spaniard an easy passage to Sunday’s final.

Nadal, who boosted his grand slam singles tally to 13 this year by winning the French and U.S. Opens, has not been ranked number one since July 2011 but has produced a stunning run since returning from a long injury layoff in February.

“(This is) a great year, one of the best years of my career without any doubt,” Nadal told reporters.

”(It) sure is special be back to the top position of the rankings after more than a half year without playing tennis.

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves during his men's singles semi-final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“At the end, it’s just a number... What (makes) me happy is (everything) I did to be back where I am today.”

He has lost two finals since his return, winning 10 tournaments and adding over $10 million in prize money in 2013.

The semi-final victory extended Nadal’s winning run to 21 matches and another triumph on Sunday would give him his first China Open title since 2005.

”(It) will be a great finish (to) the season if I am able to finish the season (at) the No. 1 spot,“ the Spaniard added. ”For that, I am sure I need to win more matches if I want to be there.

”I (won‘t) go to sleep tonight feeling that I am the best player of the world. That’s something that I never thought, and I don‘t... think (that) now today.

“I played a very complete season, and that’s why I am the best in the rankings today.”

His job will not be easy, though, as Djokovic might have a point to prove.

The Serb was broken by Gasquet in the fourth game of the opening set but came back strongly to advance.