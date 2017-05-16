FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Time away has been key for Federer, Nadal, says Corretja
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 16, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 3 months ago

Time away has been key for Federer, Nadal, says Corretja

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Madrid Open - Men's Singles Semifinal - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Rafael Nadal of Spain - Madrid, Spain - 13/5/17 - Djokovic plays a forehand.Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have returned to tennis in blistering form this season because they were able to recharge during injury layoffs last year, former world number two Alex Corretja has said.

Nadal, the winner of 14 grand slam titles and the 2008 Olympic gold medalist, and Federer, who has won 18 grand slams, were sidelined for long periods last season as they battled injury.

Both players have hit the ground running in 2017, with Federer adding the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles to this year's Australian Open crown while Nadal, who lost to the Swiss in the Melbourne Park final, has won in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

"Everyone is surprised that Roger and Rafa have returned, but the key I think is that they have been able to stop," Corretja told TennisWorld website. (www.tennisworldusa.org)

Tennis - Match for Africa 3 - Federer v Murray - Zurich, Switzerland - 10/04/2017 - Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the Match for Africa 3 benefit tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain.Arnd Wiegmann

"The moment they have been able to stop and refresh themselves, they have found that strength again."

Corretja said world number one Andy Murray and number two Novak Djokovic are showing signs of wear and tear.

Alex Corretja attends a news conference in Vancouver, British Columbia January 29, 2013.Ben Nelms

"Andy lacks that freshness and Djokovic is three quarters of the same. Although they have played fewer games, they really lack a little mental freshness," he added.

"When they are playing, those efforts take their toll."

Federer on Monday said he was pulling out of this month's French Open to avoid playing on clay this season as part of efforts to prolong his career, while Nadal will be bidding for his 10th Roland Garros title.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.