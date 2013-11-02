FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Del Potro robbed in Paris on way to London tournament
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 2, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Del Potro robbed in Paris on way to London tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina stretches to return to Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Paris Masters men's singles tennis tournament at the Palais Omnisports of Bercy in Paris, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro was robbed of a briefcase as he signed an autograph at Gard du Nord in Paris on Saturday on his way to London for next week’s ATP World Tour Finals.

“I was checking in for the (Eurostar) train and I was asked for an autograph. I turned round to sign it and in those 20 seconds I had (the case) stolen,” Del Potro said in a statement.

The world number five, who lost his Paris Masters quarter-final to Roger Federer on Friday, kept his passport, money and other personal effects, including a rosary, in the briefcase.

“My rosary, blessed by Pope Francis, which I took with me everywhere, that’s what mattered to me most,” said Del Potro, who met the Argentine-born Pope during the Italian Open in Rome earlier in the year.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero in Buenos Aires; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.