Del Potro pulls out of Wimbledon after wrist surgery
June 19, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Del Potro pulls out of Wimbledon after wrist surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro hits a forehand against Vasek Pospisil (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Pospisil won 6-4, 7-6 (7). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro has pulled out of Wimbledon after having a third operation on his left wrist, organisers said on Friday.

The former U.S. Open champion, who has only played four matches this year, had surgery in the United States on Thursday.

“Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Championships 2015 due to recent wrist surgery,” the All England Club said in a statement.

Australian Marinko Matosevic replaces the Argentine, who was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013, in the singles draw.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph four to show Del Potro was semi-finalist in 2013)

Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
