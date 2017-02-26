FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
#Sports News
February 26, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 6 months ago

Tennis: Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 20/1/17 Jack Sock of the U.S. hits a shot during his Men's singles third round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.

Raonic withdrew due to a hamstring tear in his right leg, an injury he said he had picked up while beating Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in a semi-final on Saturday night.

"I didn't think much of it," Raonic told the Tennis Channel. "I thought it was just tightness from the match, but this morning I woke up unable to walk properly and did quite extensive treatment with my team.

"We came down to the conclusion that it was a slight tear of the hamstring in my right leg."

Sock’s second ATP title of the year followed his Auckland Open victory last month.

The 24-year-old American did not drop a set all week. He has an 11-1 record this year and is expected to rise to 18th in the world rankings on Monday.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Andrew Both

