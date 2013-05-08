Djokovic stunned by Dimitrov in Madrid second round

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 7, 2013. World number one Djokovic was dumped out of the Madrid Open when he lost 7-6 6-7 6-3 to unseeded Dimitrov after suffering an ankle strain in the second round on Tuesday. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Madrid Open when he lost 7-6 6-7 6-3 to unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov after suffering an ankle strain in the second round on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who had a bye in the opening round, was already a break down to the promising 21-year-old in the second set when he twisted the same ankle he damaged playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup last month.

After a lengthy medical timeout, he managed to break back and saved a match point on the way to taking the tiebreak 10-8 to force a deciding set.

However, the Serb immediately lost his serve for the third time and Dimitrov battled through cramp to secure another break in the ninth game and seal by far the biggest win of his career and end Djokovic’s bid for a fourth title of 2013.