Djokovic pulls out of Madrid to rest before French Open
#Sports News
April 29, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Djokovic pulls out of Madrid to rest before French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their final tennis match at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MADRID (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s Madrid Open for a second consecutive year to rest before the Rome Masters and the French Open, organizers of the clay Masters event said on Wednesday.

“The Serb announced that ... he will take time out to rest before continuing with his planned calendar at the Rome and Roland Garros tournaments,” a statement on the Madrid Open’s official site said.

Djokovic has been in imperious form this year, following up his triumph at the Australian Open with victories at the Masters events in Miami, Indian Wells and Monte Carlo.

With Rafa Nadal yet to get back to top form after illness and injury, many expect Djokovic to end the Spaniard’s reign on clay at the French Open, the only one of the four slams the Serb has yet to conquer.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis

