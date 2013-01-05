Gasquet beats Davydenko in Doha final

France's Richard Gasquet holds up his trophy after he won the final against Nikolay Davydenko of Russia at the Qatar Open in Doha January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

(Reuters) - Frenchman Richard Gasquet battled back from a set and a break down to deprive Russian Nikolay Davydenko of his second Doha title on Saturday, winning 3-6 7-6 6-3.

Davydenko, striving to recapture the form that took him to world No.3 in 2006, seemed set for his first tournament win since 2011 but Gasquet hit back from 4-2 down in the second set to claw his way to an eighth ATP title.

After taking the second set tiebreak 7-4, second seeded Gasquet gained the upper hand and broke the 31-year-old’s serve three times in the deciding set.

World number 10 Gasquet joins fellow Frenchmen Fabrice Santoro, Nicolas Escude and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as winners of the title that Davydenko captured in 2010, when he beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal back to back.