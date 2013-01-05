FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gasquet beats Davydenko in Doha final
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 5, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Gasquet beats Davydenko in Doha final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Richard Gasquet holds up his trophy after he won the final against Nikolay Davydenko of Russia at the Qatar Open in Doha January 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

(Reuters) - Frenchman Richard Gasquet battled back from a set and a break down to deprive Russian Nikolay Davydenko of his second Doha title on Saturday, winning 3-6 7-6 6-3.

Davydenko, striving to recapture the form that took him to world No.3 in 2006, seemed set for his first tournament win since 2011 but Gasquet hit back from 4-2 down in the second set to claw his way to an eighth ATP title.

After taking the second set tiebreak 7-4, second seeded Gasquet gained the upper hand and broke the 31-year-old’s serve three times in the deciding set.

World number 10 Gasquet joins fellow Frenchmen Fabrice Santoro, Nicolas Escude and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as winners of the title that Davydenko captured in 2010, when he beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal back to back.

Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.