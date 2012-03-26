FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic dumps Troicki to advance at Key Biscayne
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 26, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 6 years ago

Djokovic dumps Troicki to advance at Key Biscayne

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to compatriot Viktor Troicki during their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serb Viktor Troicki with a 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to move into the fourth round of the Sony Ericsson Open.

The world number one broke Troicki three times en route to his 11th consecutive win against his compatriot to set up a fourth round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet, who has been a quarter-finalist in four tournaments so far this year, beat Spain’s Albert Ramos 6-2 5-7 6-3.

Leading American Mardy Fish recovered from being a break down in the first set to defeat 28th ranked Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-4 6-3.

Fish advances to face Spain’s 12th seed Nicolas Almagro who played solid tennis, committing just 10 unforced errors in his 6-3 6-4 win over compatriot Fernando Verdasco.

Later on Monday, Roger Federer takes on American Andy Roddick.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.