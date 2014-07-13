FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hewitt beats Karlovic to win 30th career title
#Sports News
July 13, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Hewitt beats Karlovic to win 30th career title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates winning the fourth set during his men's singles match against Jerzy Janowicz of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Lleyton Hewitt claimed the 30th title of his career when he downed giant Croat Ivo Karlovic in the final of the Hall of Fame Championships in Newport on Sunday.

Australian Hewitt, who famously lost to Karlovic in the first round of Wimbledon as defending champion in 2003, edged a two hour 30 minute grasscourt battle 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(3).

The 33-year-old has now won eight grasscourt titles, second only to Roger Federer amongst active players and is one of only four current players to have 30 career titles.

Victory for Hewitt avoided a hat-trick of defeats in the Newport final after he lost to Nicolas Mahut last year and John Isner in 2012.

Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
