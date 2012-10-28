FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer to skip Paris Masters
#Sports News
October 28, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Federer to skip Paris Masters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL (Reuters) - Defending champion Roger Federer has decided to miss next week's Paris Masters, the world number one said on Sunday.

"It's just too much, I was trying to make up my mind and I had some little niggling stuff I didn't want to take a chance on," he told reporters after losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the Basel Open final.

"I feel very disappointed. I had one of the best weeks of my life there last year, but this is just a last-minute decision."

Rafa Nadal has also pulled out of the tournament as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
